GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Nobody likes waiting in line, especially at the DMV.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is placing kiosks in different grocery stores throughout the state. One of them will be in the Upstate, at the Publix at Thornblade Village, 411 The Parkway in Greer.

Right now, you have to go to the DMV for everything, but with the new kiosks you will be able to get some services right at your fingertips.

“Things like registrations and registration stickers, those things,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director for SCDMV.

Shwedo said the use of kiosks will be limited at first.

“We’re getting them in there now, we’re making sure that they’re doing what they should be doing,” he said.

Over time, Shwedo, said the DMV will eliminate all the brick-and-mortar establishments.

“In the grand scheme of things, we want you to spend more time with the kiosk and less time with the DMV.”

Drivers leaving the DMV said they waited between 20 and 30 minutes.

“It’s okay, the lines are okay, could be better,” said Caleb Garren.

They like the idea of just going to the grocery store or online, instead of waiting in a line.

“I know there’s a lot of people that would still rather instead of getting on a home computer or coming down here, but feel more comfortable going to a kiosk in their grocery store,” said Shea Simmons.

“So, my parents both work on the weekdays and stuff, so it’s a little bit harder for them to take off. They don’t have the time, especially when the DMV closes at 5,” said Garren.

“That would make me feel a lot easier, know what I’m doing. Especially just driving a couple of seconds down the road to my local grocery store. Saving time,” said Eden Simmons.

According to officials, the kiosks will be easy to use.

“You’re just going to go in and use it, it’s going to be transparent to the store,” said Shwedo. “You’re not going to be able to register your car if you haven’t paid your taxes. So, the first thing you’re going to have to do is make sure your taxes are paid.”

“It also would remind them, if it’s somewhere they frequent often, then they are going to see that and say, oh, I need to make those updates,” said Shea Simmons.

By this time next year, the DMV hopes to have an additional 50 kiosks in stores throughout the state, but that all depends on if people are using them.

The hours for the kiosks will be the same hours the stores are open.

These kiosks will cost the state nothing.