SCDNR and Greer CPW work to educate public about SC waterways ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As memorial day weekend approaches, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources want the public to know officers and law enforcement will be out, checking to make sure boaters and families are obeying the laws.

Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they will be patrolling the waters to make sure the boating public has all required resources on their vessels, such as a fire extinguisher and life jackets. They will also be checking to make sure no one is driving under the influence.

Lucas also warned that rivers, lakes and streams may have higher water levels due to the amount of rain we’ve seen in the Carolinas recently.

Alison Rauch with Greer CPW said lake wardens will be on patrol as well to keep boaters safe in and around the water.

On Friday at 10:30 a.m., Greer CPW will host a Facebook live with an SCDNR officer as part of a series where you can get to know local officers and ask questions. Click here to learn more.

Lucas said boaters can find more information on how to stay safe during the holiday and at all times by clicking here.