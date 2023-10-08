OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) along with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee.

According to Oconee County Emergency Management, dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday in reference to trouble on the lake.

Officials said two people were camping at Lake Jocassee and decided to go kayaking. While kayaking, the wind came through creating white caps in the lake which caused the kayakers to capsize.

One person was rescued Saturday evening and taken to a nearby hospital for hypothermia. Search teams are currently at the scene working to locate the other person.

