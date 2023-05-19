CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering free boat inspections to keep boaters safe on the water during the holiday weekend.

SCDNR is offering courtesy inspections at public boat landings around the Upstate.

Saturday

Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday

Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday

Anderson County: Twelve Mile Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

Officers will thoroughly inspect boats for required safety equipment and motor registration. Boats that do not meet safety or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspection.

“Instead, they [boaters] will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat,” officials say.

Onsite officers will also answer questions and give tips to boaters on how to stay safe.