SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the law enforcement division will offer boat inspections at public landings to prepare for Independence Day weekend.
The SCDNR said officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection to verify boaters have the required safety equipment and boat & motor registration for their watercraft before launching.
Inspections are voluntary and not required, officers said.
According to the SCDNR, boaters that agree to be inspected will not be found in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements.
Officers said boaters will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspection but will have the opportunity to correct any boat issues before launch.
The SCDNR said officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Independence Day weekend courtesy boat inspections will be held on the following dates:
July 3rd
Lexington County
Lake Murray Dam from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Beaufort County
Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) from 10 a.m. – Noon
Anderson County
River Forks Boat Ramp – Lake Hartwell from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Charleston County
Wapoo Cut Landing – ICW from 10 a.m. – Noon
Buck Hall Landing – ICW from 10 a.m. – Noon
McCormick County
Dorn Landing – Lake Thurmond from 10 a.m. – Noon
Georgetown County
Carroll A. Campbell Landing – Sampit River from 10 a.m. – Noon
Horry County
New Peach Tree Landing – Lake Wateree from 10 a.m. – Noon
Kershaw County
Buck Hill Landing – Lake Wateree from 10 a.m. – Noon
Laurens County
Riverfork Public Landing – Lake Greenwood 10 a.m. – Noon
July 4
Beaufort County
Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) – Chechesse River from 10 a.m. – Noon
Berkley County
Cypress Garden from 10 a.m. – Noon
Greenwood County
Parque Estatal Greenwood – Lake Greenwood from 10 a.m. – Noon
Charleston County
Remleys Point Landing – Wando River from 10 a.m. – Noon
Pickens County
Twelve Mile Landing – Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. – Noon
York County
Ebenezer Park – Lake Wylie from 10 a.m. – Noon
Horry County
Highway 22 Bridge (Behing Bass Pro Shop) – ICW from 10 a.m. – Noon
Marion County
Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee from 10 a.m. – Noon
Newberry County
Billy Dreher Island – Lake Murray from 9 a.m. – Noon
Oconee County
South Cove Park – Lake Keowee from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pickens County
Twelve Mile Park – Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. – Noon
Spartanburg County
Main Ramp – Lake Bowen from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Boating violations such as reckless operation or intoxicated boat operator can be reported by calling the SCDNR 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 922-5431.
A copy of boating regulations can be found at the Boater Education page.