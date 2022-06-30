SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the law enforcement division will offer boat inspections at public landings to prepare for Independence Day weekend.

The SCDNR said officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection to verify boaters have the required safety equipment and boat & motor registration for their watercraft before launching.

Inspections are voluntary and not required, officers said.

According to the SCDNR, boaters that agree to be inspected will not be found in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements.

Officers said boaters will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspection but will have the opportunity to correct any boat issues before launch.

The SCDNR said officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Independence Day weekend courtesy boat inspections will be held on the following dates:

July 3rd

Lexington County

Lake Murray Dam from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Beaufort County

Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) from 10 a.m. – Noon

Anderson County

River Forks Boat Ramp – Lake Hartwell from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Charleston County

Wapoo Cut Landing – ICW from 10 a.m. – Noon

Buck Hall Landing – ICW from 10 a.m. – Noon

McCormick County

Dorn Landing – Lake Thurmond from 10 a.m. – Noon

Georgetown County

Carroll A. Campbell Landing – Sampit River from 10 a.m. – Noon

Horry County

New Peach Tree Landing – Lake Wateree from 10 a.m. – Noon

Kershaw County

Buck Hill Landing – Lake Wateree from 10 a.m. – Noon

Laurens County

Riverfork Public Landing – Lake Greenwood 10 a.m. – Noon

July 4

Beaufort County

Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) – Chechesse River from 10 a.m. – Noon

Berkley County

Cypress Garden from 10 a.m. – Noon

Greenwood County

Parque Estatal Greenwood – Lake Greenwood from 10 a.m. – Noon

Charleston County

Remleys Point Landing – Wando River from 10 a.m. – Noon

Pickens County

Twelve Mile Landing – Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. – Noon

York County

Ebenezer Park – Lake Wylie from 10 a.m. – Noon

Horry County

Highway 22 Bridge (Behing Bass Pro Shop) – ICW from 10 a.m. – Noon

Marion County

Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee from 10 a.m. – Noon

Newberry County

Billy Dreher Island – Lake Murray from 9 a.m. – Noon

Oconee County

South Cove Park – Lake Keowee from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pickens County

Twelve Mile Park – Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. – Noon

Spartanburg County

Main Ramp – Lake Bowen from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Boating violations such as reckless operation or intoxicated boat operator can be reported by calling the SCDNR 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 922-5431.

A copy of boating regulations can be found at the Boater Education page.