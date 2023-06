SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge is now closed in Spartanburg.

Officials said that the bridge along Heywood Avenue between the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare facility and the first entrance to Riverwind Apartments is closed.

The bridge will be closed for the next couple of days between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. According to officials, the roadway will be open each day aside from those hours.