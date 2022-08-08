GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville has installed a detour for a busy portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail for the next four weeks as the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) repairs the Academy Street Bridge.

Instead of following the trail under the bridge, the detour directs trail users past Linky Stone Park to the District West Apartments before following Westfield Street back to the trail.

“Maybe it’s going to take me on a different route, which I usually don’t do,” Kris Pretzer, who was walking the trail Monday, said. “A new adventure there.”