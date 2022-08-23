LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to build a new bridge in Laurens County have been put forth by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The SCDOT wrote in a statement that the replacement bridge will be built on Golden Acres Road and “will be wider and have updated guardrails to improve safety.”

The new bridge also won’t have any weight restrictions that previously caused trucks to detour.

The news comes as part of the department’s 10-year plan to improve transportation in the state, including replacing hundreds of bridges.

Golden Acres Road will be closed temporarily from September 12, 2022 through approximately March 23, 2023 as the replacement bridge is built. Access will be maintained for the properties within the closure.

The following is a detour map provided by the SCDOT: