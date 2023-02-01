SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) ongoing work to replace two bridges and resurface the roadway along a portion of Business 85 is scheduled to end by fall of this year.

The years-long project began on July 12, 2021.

It was originally projected to wrap up June 30, 2023, but SCDOT officials said complications pushed that date back into October.

However, SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore said there is good news: The contractor performing the work is roughly one month ahead of schedule.

“The contractor has incentives to finish earlier and will reap some financial rewards for doing so,” Poore said.

According to Poore and the SCDOT website, the project is now forecast to end on Sept. 9 of this year.