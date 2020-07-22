SCDOT holds public hearing for Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation will be holding a public hearing for the Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project through August 7.

The purpose of the project is to “improve operational efficiency and alleviate traffic congestion on Woodruff Road to improve mobility in the busy commercial area between I-385 and Roper Mountain Road/Verdae Boulevard,” according to SCDOT’s website.

The most congested section of the Woodruff Road corridor is from Roper Mountain Road to I-85, according to SCDOT. During peak times, traffic volumes can reach more than 40,000 vehicles.

RELATED STORY: Board approves project that could alleviate congestion on Woodruff Road Video

One solution, referred to as The Preferred Alternative, would provide a five-lane limited-access alternative parallel route to Woodruff Road that extends from Verdae Boulevard to Smith Hines Road at the Woodruff Road intersection, according to SCDOT. The new roadway would consist of four travel lanes with a median, curb and gutter, a sidewalk, a multiuse path, and two new bridge crossings at I-85 and I-385. The proposed parallel route would be an extension of the Woodruff Road Bypass.

The Preferred Alternative would cost roughly $121 million.

(Source: Screenshot from SCDOT’s website)

SCDOT will be offering a telephone hotline Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. for Upstate residents to voice their opinions on the project.

Comments can also be submitted online, over the phone, by email and through the mail. For more information, click here.