GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you live in the Upstate you’ve probably sat in traffic on Woodruff Road a handful of times.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic. That’s what you can expect on Woodruff Road.

“You literally can’t go nowhere,” Greenville resident Kimber Chan said. “Like you’re just stuck in this area right here for maybe 20-30 minutes when your car ride is literally 5 minutes away.”

That’s if you aren’t trying to find a way around the traffic.

“I always use the GPS and I do back roads, especially around traffic time around 5:00. Always,” Chan said.

However, soon, SCDOT said their alleviation plan will change that.

“Hopefully it will reduce congestion,” SCDOT media relations Pete Poore said.

Their plan is to build a 5-lane alternate parallel route to Woodruff Road that extends from Verdae Boulevard to Smith Hines Road.

The hope is that it will improve numerous intersections and access points along Woodruff Road.

“If you want to be in that area, but you don’t want to go through all the commercial area, it will give you a way to go around that,” Poore said.

The plan also means 40 business relocations or displacements, 2 residential relocations, and 40 acres of right-of-way acquisition.

“We essentially, to put it in simple terms, we go out and buy the land that we need at fair price from the property owner and that’s how we purchase the land we need for this road,” Poore said.

Right-of-way acquisition will begin in the spring, and construction will begin in 2026.

SCDOT said the new roadway will also have bike lanes and pedestrian walkways.