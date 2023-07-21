SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the Upstate continues to grow, the roads become more crowded. From accidents to long lines of traffic, commuters can feel the effects.

“I have noticed a lot of people are not paying much attention by turning on their turn signal or they’re just going faster than the normal speed limit,” said Jonathan Runciman, driver.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been carefully watching these incidents unfold, in real time. It’s through the new technology they’ve set up on certain roads in the Upstate.

“We’re able to make adjustments and certainly things do occur on the roadways, we see incidents sometimes, traffic has to be detoured so this is all part of a plan that helps make those real time adjustments to help people get to where they want to go faster,” said Kelly Moore, SCDOT.

Real time adjustments means tracking an incident and working to fix it. It’s a tool that regular drivers are hoping makes their commute quicker, and without as much stress.

“If these cameras do what people have said they’re supposed to do I hope that will make a change and make a difference and bring down the number of car accidents,” said Runciman.

DOT said this is their newest effort to keep up with the fast-paced development of South Carolina, and its growing population.

“South Carolina is growing, our economy is booming, and this is just one of those measures to keep up with that and so certainly on a lot of those primary travel thoroughfares you’ll see some of this to help those signals to keep traffic moving, said Moore.”