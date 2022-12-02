GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers, who travel I-85 northbound near exit 54 this weekend to watch out for lane closures and detours.

DOT crews will be shifting traffic in that area, as a part of the Rocky Creek Bridge Project.

“It’s just making sure you abide by the construction zone speed limit, maybe even go a little slower, because you never know what could happen,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Trooper Ridgeway said people should be attentive in the work zone and keep their eyes on the road.

“Don’t drive distracted. Stay off your phone, pay attention to what you’re doing. When you’re operating a motor vehicle, that’s your priority at that point in time because it can be a very dangerous thing,” said Ridgway.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, DOT crews will be shifting the northbound lanes of I-85 near exit 54 at Pelham Road onto the old southbound lanes. People can expect to see some lane closures too.

“They’ll be signs before you get to that area that will tell you construction workers will be ahead,” said Ridgeway.

For people in the area, Highway Patrol said it’s important to slow down and watch for crews.

“There’s going to be a lot of construction workers working on the road out there and these individuals are out there just trying to make a paycheck, they’ve got families to support,” said Ridgway.

DOT said all lanes will reopen mid-day Sunday. When the area reopens, drivers will also notice a new dedicated exit lane to Pelham Road.

SCDOT leaders also want people to keep an eye out for detour signs. They said at times, exit 54 will be closed and drivers will have to detour to exit 56. People can also find updates on the project’s Facebook page.