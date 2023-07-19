LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday to present its proposed safety improvements for the US-221 corridor.

SCDOT will focus its efforts on a 9.2-mile stretch of the highway from SC-72 to about a half mile south of SC-39. It plans to make the following changes to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes:

Widening and paving shoulders

Wider and brighter pavement markings

Edgeline and centerline rumble stripes

Improved clear zones

Flattening of roadside slopes

Adding guardrails to reduce the frequency of fatal and serious injury run-oﬀ-the-road crashes

US-221 was chosen as part of SCDOT’s Rural Road Safety Program, which aims “to improve safety on the worst-performing, rural roadways.”

According to SCDOT, “South Carolina currently has the highest traffic fatality rate in the country with nearly 60 percent of these fatal crashes occurring on the state’s rural roadways.” Between 2012 and 2016, there were 6,812 crashes on rural roadways in the state that resulted in either a fatality or serious injury, according to SCDOT statistics.

Construction on US-221 is scheduled to begin in late 2025.

To learn more about the project, you can attend SCDOT’s meeting on Thursday, July 20. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Waterloo Elementary School located at 10457 US Hwy 221 S, Waterloo, SC 29384.