GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re gearing up to hit the road for July 4th weekend, you’ll should know that SCDOT is implementing a road closure policy to make your road trip easier.

Despite gas prices, AAA said they’re expecting way more people to drive to their July 4th destination.

“Buckle up for this Independence Day holiday. We’re going to see a record number of travelers out on the road,” AAA Communications Director Tiffany Wright said.

If you’ve driven on any interstate in South Carolina, there’s a big chance you’ve seen some lane closures because of construction.

However, when holiday travel ramps up, those closures can be a big inconvenience.

“More cars on the road, so we want to help out as much as we can,” SCDOT Communications Director Pete Poore said.

That’s why, beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Tuesday at 10 p.m., SCDOT will open every lane on South Carolina highways.

They said the only exception will be for emergencies.

“Those lane restrictions are intended to reduce as much congestion as possible, so we don’t need construction work impeding what is usually a high-volume traffic period,” Poore said.

Wright said this should help with the traffic levels.

“It’s a great thing that DOT is opening up every lane so that we can hopefully try and alleviate some of the congestion that we’re going to see when we’re traveling for this holiday.”

If you have an emergency, you can call *47 and SCDOT will assist you.