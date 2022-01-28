SCDOT prepares roads for wintery mix

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – This is the third week in a row we’ve been preparing for winter weather.

“It feels pretty good actually to be in the house and not out and about,” said Bryan Mcclintock.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been treating the roads since Thursday in preparation for the wintery mix. The SCDOT’s Pete Poore said crews are working around the clock.



“Interstates are the number one priority, the primary or major roads, particularly those that connect to the interstate are the second priority, the third priority is secondary roads in general,” said Poore.

Poore said each county has a priority list of which roads to treat first. He says it takes them a few days to get to the back roads, but, he says, they’re ready.

“We are fully loaded, every county has what they need, and if we start running down to a certain level, we will reorder and restock our salt,” he said.

Bryan Mcclintock, a resident in the area, has noticed.

“Yes, actually. I’ve been noticing some salt on the roads, as well as some salt at my place, whenever I came outside,” he said.

But, once the weather gets bad, he’s staying home,

“Yeah, I stay off the roads. I stay at home and just enjoy my time in the house. Just sit back and chill,” said Mcclintock.

Poore said there will be tow trucks waiting to help any cars who get stuck.

He encouraged people to look at the highway situation if they have to go out, and to be alert while driving. Even though the roads are salted, Poore said to keep an eye out for any slick spots.