SCDOT proposes improvements to portion of Butler Road — some neighbors upset and want more time

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Big changes are proposed for a portion of Butler Road in Mauldin, and some neighbors are not happy as the impacts directly effect their home.

“It’s going to be right at our back yard,” said Mike Edwards who bought his house back in 1988. “I don’t want to move. We came here kind of to retire. You know? And it’s looking like we’re going to be forced out of that situation. That whole dream’s going to change.”

“The Taylor cows used to come right up to our back fence!” said Karen Conrad Edwards, Mike’s wife.

She said she has other concerns.

“I question what we’ll have to deal with in terms of EMT and fire response in this neighborhood if this is in-filled?” Karen Conrad Edwards asked. “Which is what current to the current plan is what they’re looking to do.”

Both think there are better alternatives and are asking for more time from the Department of Transportation to have neighbors provide more input. Robert Adams is on board with those suggestions.

“We feel like because of COVID, 30 days wasn’t enough time to tell everybody about the road project,” Adams said. “A lot of people don’t know still.”

He said the plan is a waste of money and destroys people’s homes.

“And so, we think there’s another way to not destroy anybody’s home just by putting another light at Old Mill Road and leaving the light that’s here.”

He’s also worried about the wetlands.

Ted Creech, Assistant Director for Public Relations with the SCDOT said because this project is relying on federal funds, they have to follow the National Environmental Policy Act process.

“We will be including a hydraulic study in that that will determine if we need to make some changes specific to that,” said Creech.

Creech also said these design proposals are not final and encourages you to weigh in.

“We’re going to take a look at those comments, look at that information and see if we might be able to come up with either small or larger changes depending on what the comments are,” Creech explained. “Depending on what the feasibility of incorporating comments would be.”

As of right now, Friday February 5th is the last day for public input. You can provide your feedback by clicking here.

The DOT expects a final design for the project later this year, with construction taking a minimum of three years to complete the proposed improvements.