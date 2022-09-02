SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold an event Friday to preview the Gaffney T-Bridge improvement project.



The event will be located at Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, 225 S. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340 at 11 a.m.



The $1.579 million Gaffney T-Bridge improvement project is designed to rehabilitate and restore the bridge to fully service the community.



Speakers include South Carolina Senator Harvey Peeler, South Carolina Representative Dennis C. Moss, South Carolina Representative V. Stephen Moss, Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, Gaffney Mayor Randy Moss and Gaffney City Administrator James Taylor.