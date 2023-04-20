GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will make renovations to SC-183 to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. It will concentrate on the two-mile stretch of road (Cedar Lane Rd/Pete Hollis Blvd) near the Swamp Rabbit Café.

Shawn Salley, an SCDOT program manager, said the road was identified during a highway safety improvement program.

“Over a five year study, we had four fatalities and over 500 crashes,” Salley said. “We had close to 20 bikepath crashes in this area.”

SCDOT is hoping to bring those numbers down. It hosted a public involvement meeting Thursday to present their plans to the public.

“We have two locations at East Marion Road and Smythe Street where we’ll install new signals,” Salley explained. “We’ll increase the pedestrian crosswalks at every intersection. Pedestrian ramps will be improved.”

SCDOT also plans to install concrete medians and add more lighting.

“We found that there were a lot of crashes happening at night,” Salley said. “Some of the new things – such as installing lights in this corridor – can help at night.”

These plans were welcomed by Linder Berman, who lives nearby.

“I think everything we’ve been concerned about is being covered,” Berman said.

Berman said speeding and traffic buildup have been ongoing issues. She said several crashes have ended in her friend’s front yard on Smythe Street.

“Many, many accidents and deaths have happened on her property because they don’t have a light there,” Berman said.

SCDOT expects to begin construction in Fall 2024. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

“We feel comfortable that these projects definitely improve safety for vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians,” Salley said.

SCDOT is accepting public comments and recommendations for the project. Comments can be submitted until May 5. To submit a comment, click here.