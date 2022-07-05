GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The McDaniel Avenue Bridge, which crosses the Reedy River near downtown Greenville, and the associated underpass of the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be closed for six months beginning Wednesday.

During that time, the City of Greenville will upgrade the underlying sewer pipes to future-proof sewer infrastructure for the anticipated population growth of the region.

The bridge will be replaced because South Carolina Department of Transportation maintenance crews discovered severe corrosion underneath the bridge. SCDOT lowered the weight limit for cars crossing the bridge and immediately began the process of finding the lowest bid to replace it.

Work will begin Wednesday morning as crews relocate utilities and begin removing trees.

The city has arranged detours: Drivers will use Ridgeland Drive and Cleveland Street to bypass the bridge and pedestrians and cyclists will use a newly constructed trail extension and crosswalk near the bridge.

During the six months of construction, the stretch of McDaniel Avenue between the Reedy River and Cleveland Street will be open only to local traffic.

Below is the city’s projected timeline for the project:

July 6 – July 21: Utility relocation

July 21: Removal of trees from the project area

July 25 – Nov 30: Bridge demolition and reconstruction

Nov 30 – Dec 20: Remaining sewer installation outside of bridge area

End of December: Bridge reopens