SCEMD and Red Cross work to put storm victims on road to recovery

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – It’s been one week since several deadly tornadoes hit the state killing 9 people and causing severe destruction.

Hundreds of homes were damaged and many people are still without power, but agencies and organizations across the state are working around the clock to bring a sense of normalcy to those impacted by the storm.

The National Weather Service says 20 tornadoes hit South Carolina on April 13th.

SC Emergency Management director Kim Stenson described the damage. “We had over 400 homes that were either destroyed or had major damage as a part of that and that compares very closely to what we had a few years ago with Hurricane Matthew. it almost reached those levels right there.”

Emergency Management says more than 1000 homes had some type of damage more than 100 were completely destroyed.

The American Red Cross is now assisting close to 300 people with shelter.

“It’s the best option for us at the time to do a non congregate type of shelter. so the hotels are still the best for us that’s where we are right now,” explained Benjamin Williamson.

With the added challenges of Covid-19 and state wide damage from last week’s storm the recovery process will take months, but Team South Carolina is ready for the challenge.

Stenson added, “You have to be a little more careful with the social distancing and how you do that part of it, but we’ve been able to do that and still do our damage assessments.”

Williamson continued, “That’s kind of the shift from the immediate let’s get them into a hotel, we’ve done that now let’s look down the line and figure out what assistance they’re going to need what’ the damage to their home.”

