SCETV’s Greenville signal off the air after tower damaged by weather

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville tower for SCETV is off the air after it was damaged by weather Wednesday evening.

South Carolina’s public broadcasting network said that signals for both WNTV channel 29 and WEPR 90.1 FM are down following the damage.

SCETV posted photographs of the damage to their tower which is located on Paris Mountain.

The damage does not impact SCETV’s other transmitters, including WRET channel 49 in Spartanburg. Viewers may need to rescan their televisions in order to receive programming.