PICKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a controlled burn in Pickens County state park Monday.

According to SCFC, the burning will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Table Rock State Park and approximately 30 acres are scheduled to be burned.

Officials said the practice has many benefits, including:

  • reducing the amount of wildfire fuels, which reduces the chances for wildfires
  • eliminating vegetative competition
  • improving wildlife habitat, especially for deer and turkey
  • reducing the spread of pest insects and diseases

The Nature Conservancy will also be assisting with this burn.