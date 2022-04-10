PICKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a controlled burn in Pickens County state park Monday.
According to SCFC, the burning will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Table Rock State Park and approximately 30 acres are scheduled to be burned.
Officials said the practice has many benefits, including:
- reducing the amount of wildfire fuels, which reduces the chances for wildfires
- eliminating vegetative competition
- improving wildlife habitat, especially for deer and turkey
- reducing the spread of pest insects and diseases
The Nature Conservancy will also be assisting with this burn.