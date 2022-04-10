PICKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a controlled burn in Pickens County state park Monday.

According to SCFC, the burning will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Table Rock State Park and approximately 30 acres are scheduled to be burned.

Officials said the practice has many benefits, including:

reducing the amount of wildfire fuels, which reduces the chances for wildfires

eliminating vegetative competition

improving wildlife habitat, especially for deer and turkey

reducing the spread of pest insects and diseases

The Nature Conservancy will also be assisting with this burn.