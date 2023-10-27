SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wall That Heals will be in Spartanburg leading up to Veterans Day.

The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. It will be making a stop in Spartanburg.

Below you will find the schedule of when The Wall That Heals leaves Washington, DC and lands in Spartanburg.

Monday, Nov. 6

Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight

Spartanburg Downtown Airport

Time TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Escort the Wall ( Honor Motorcycle Ride )

) Meet at Palmetto Patriots Veteran Home, Gaffney, SC

1:00 p.m. – Meeting and rider briefing at 1:45 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – Kickstands Up – Depart

3:00 p.m. – Estimated Time of Arrival

Wednesday, Nov. 8

8:30 a.m. – Set-up begins for the Assembly of The Wall That Heals (Rain or Shine)

5:45 p.m. – Wreath laying ceremony

Vietnam Veterans at The Wall That Heals

In-Memory Program at the Plaque

6:00 p.m. – Volunteer training – all volunteers encouraged to attend

From Thursday to Sunday, The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day. It will close Sunday at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played

Friday, Nov. 10

7:30 a.m. – USMC Wreath Laying (USMC Birthday)

5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played

7:00 p.m. – In Memory – Candlelight Vigil

Saturday, Nov. 11

11:00 a.m. – Veterans Day Ceremony

4:00 p.m. – Veterans Day Parade

5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played

Sunday, Nov. 12

9:00 a.m. – Reading of the names – Hometown Heroes (186 KIA/POW)

Greenville – 77 Spartanburg – 56 Laurens – 23 Cherokee – 18 Union – 12