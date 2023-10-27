SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wall That Heals will be in Spartanburg leading up to Veterans Day.
The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. It will be making a stop in Spartanburg.
Below you will find the schedule of when The Wall That Heals leaves Washington, DC and lands in Spartanburg.
Monday, Nov. 6
- Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight
- Spartanburg Downtown Airport
- Time TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Escort the Wall (Honor Motorcycle Ride)
- Meet at Palmetto Patriots Veteran Home, Gaffney, SC
- 1:00 p.m. – Meeting and rider briefing at 1:45 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – Kickstands Up – Depart
3:00 p.m. – Estimated Time of Arrival
- Arrive at Spartanburg Downtown Airport
Wednesday, Nov. 8
- 8:30 a.m. – Set-up begins for the Assembly of The Wall That Heals (Rain or Shine)
- 5:45 p.m. – Wreath laying ceremony
- Vietnam Veterans at The Wall That Heals
- In-Memory Program at the Plaque
- 6:00 p.m. – Volunteer training – all volunteers encouraged to attend
From Thursday to Sunday, The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day. It will close Sunday at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
- 5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played
Friday, Nov. 10
- 7:30 a.m. – USMC Wreath Laying (USMC Birthday)
- 5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played
- 7:00 p.m. – In Memory – Candlelight Vigil
Saturday, Nov. 11
- 11:00 a.m. – Veterans Day Ceremony
- 4:00 p.m. – Veterans Day Parade
- 5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played
Sunday, Nov. 12
- 9:00 a.m. – Reading of the names – Hometown Heroes (186 KIA/POW)
- Greenville – 77
- Spartanburg – 56
- Laurens – 23
- Cherokee – 18
- Union – 12
- 2:00 p.m. – Closing remarks and takedown of The Wall That Heals