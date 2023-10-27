SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wall That Heals will be in Spartanburg leading up to Veterans Day.

The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. It will be making a stop in Spartanburg.

Below you will find the schedule of when The Wall That Heals leaves Washington, DC and lands in Spartanburg.

Monday, Nov. 6

  • Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight
  • Spartanburg Downtown Airport
  • Time TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 7

  • Escort the Wall (Honor Motorcycle Ride)
  • Meet at Palmetto Patriots Veteran Home, Gaffney, SC
  • 1:00 p.m.   – Meeting and rider briefing at 1:45 p.m.
    2:00 p.m.  – Kickstands Up – Depart
    3:00 p.m. –  Estimated Time of Arrival 
  • Arrive at Spartanburg Downtown Airport

Wednesday, Nov. 8

  • 8:30 a.m.  – Set-up begins for the Assembly of The Wall That Heals  (Rain or Shine)
  • 5:45 p.m.  – Wreath laying ceremony
  • Vietnam Veterans at The Wall That Heals
  • In-Memory Program at the Plaque
  • 6:00 p.m. – Volunteer training – all volunteers encouraged to attend 

From Thursday to Sunday, The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day. It will close Sunday at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

  • 5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played

Friday, Nov. 10 

  • 7:30 a.m. – USMC Wreath Laying (USMC Birthday)
  • 5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played
  • 7:00 p.m. – In Memory – Candlelight Vigil  

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • 11:00 a.m. – Veterans Day Ceremony 
  • 4:00 p.m. – Veterans Day Parade 
  • 5:30 p.m. – TAPS to be played

Sunday, Nov. 12

  • 9:00 a.m. – Reading of the names – Hometown Heroes (186 KIA/POW)
  1. Greenville – 77
  2. Spartanburg – 56
  3. Laurens – 23
  4. Cherokee – 18
  5. Union – 12
  • 2:00 p.m. – Closing remarks and takedown of The Wall That Heals