Scholarships available for teens who want to learn about aviation

SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Science Center has partnered with the Spartanburg Downtown Airport to provide scholarships for students to learn all about the aviation field.

Organizer Mary Levens said pilots need to know far more than simply how to fly a plane when looking to find a job in the aviation field.

During an eight week course, people ages 16 to 20 will work with Spartanburg Downtown Airport Director Terri Connorton and his team. They will spend a day with the Civil Air Patrol, learn about refueling a plane and mechanics practices, fly to a museum in North Carolina, have lunch with the pilots, learn how to navigate a glider and much more.

There are six spots open three times a year.

The 2020 Aviation Program Schedule is:

Spring Classes: March 22 – May 17/May 24

Summer Class: June 21 – August 16

Fall Class: September 20 – November 8

