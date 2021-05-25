School bus catches fire after students evacuated in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Three students were evacuated from a school bus shortly before it caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County District Three, the bus driver noticed smoke coming from the engine of the bus along Thurgood Marshall Road around 3:30pm.

The driver then evacuated the three students from the bus.

The bus engine caught fire several minutes after everyone was off of the bus, the district said.

The students were picked up by another bus and continued on their route.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

“We are very grateful to the bus driver for his quick thinking and following of all safety
protocols,” said District Three in a statement.

