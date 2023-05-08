ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a Buncombe County School bus was involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.

According to officers, the crash happened on Azalea Road around 3 p.m.

Officers said that the school bus was occupied at the time of the accident, and only minor injuries were reported. There is no report of how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

One student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries out of an abundance of caution.