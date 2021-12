GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20pm at the corner of US-25 and Garrison Road.

Greenville County Schools said a box truck was passing another vehicle when it crashed into a stopped school bus.

The district said no students were injured but a bus aide was driven to the hospital to be checked out.

