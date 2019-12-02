School bus involved in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash in Spartanburg County, Monday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Gowan Road near New Cut Road shortly after 3:30pm.

According to Spartanburg School District 1, the bus was carrying six students from Campobello-Gramling School when the front of the bus was hit by another vehicle.

No students were hurt in the crash but the district said all were evaluated by EMS as a precaution.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was charged with driving left of center, according to Highway Patrol.