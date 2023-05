A school bus in Spartanburg County School District 2 was involved in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, firefighters responded at 7:25 a.m. to the crash involving two vehicles and a school bus on Rainbow Lake Road.

Firefighters said one person in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital.

No one on the bus was injured and they were taken to school.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.