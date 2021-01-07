School cancelled, roads prepped in WNC ahead of forecasted snow

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Western North Carolina is bracing for the possibility of snow and ice overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Before the sun came up Thursday, Henderson County crews were brining major roads to prepare for winter conditions.

“We spend anywhere from 12 to 24 hours preparing for every storm prior to,” said Roger Ayers, who is a county maintenance engineer for Henderson County.

Ayers said they’ve also been attaching plows to their trucks in preparation. He warned drivers to be careful.

“It’s going to be a very wet snow. Wet snows are slick,” he said. “If you have to travel, be aware of that. Be careful. Give enough following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

He also said crews will work 24 hours a day until roads are clear.

The city of Hendersonville’s Public Works Department has also been preparing its plows and equipment.

“They’ll assess the situation, [and] first they’ll first prioritize the areas near the hospital, near our public safety facilities, and then continue on onto some of the connecting streets and then residential areas,” said Allison Justus, who is the communications manager for the City of Hendersonville.

Justus also warned residents to be careful tomorrow.

“If there is snow on the ground, ice on the ground, we encourage people not to travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she said. “If you do need to leave your home, we ask people to slow down, make sure you give plenty of space between the plows or equipment trucks that are driving around, and just take it slow and be careful.”

Henderson County School has cancelled classes Friday as the forecasts predict snow overnight and possibly dangerous roads in the morning.

The district said the possibility of power outages contributed to their decision not to move school online for the day.

Buncombe County Schools have also cancelled class Friday, instead just giving students assignments to be completed independently.