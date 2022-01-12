School districts temporarily switching to e-learning days as a result of COVID-19

In this May 5, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School Districts are temporarily switching to e-learning days as a result of COVID-19.

Spartanburg County School District One

Spartanburg County School District One schools will temporarily switch to e-learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

According to officials, several schools have reached a critical point where the district is concerned about the ability to provide a safe learning environment for students due to the high percentage of staff members required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. Additionally, they are experiencing a large increase in student absences districtwide.

Spartanburg One said all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday. All schools will resume normal, in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Spartanburg County School District Three

Spartanburg County School District Three schools will temporarily switch to e-learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

All after-school activities including athletics and fine arts events will be postponed, beginning tomorrow. officials said. Schools will provide specific instructions for eLearning assignments and expectations. If students are in need of any school-related materials or supplies, please contact the school the student is attending for arrangements.

Spartanburg Three said all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday. All schools will resume normal, in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

High Point Academy

According to High Point Academy, they will be switching to e-learning from Jan.12 until Jan. 21. In-person classes will resume on Jan. 24.