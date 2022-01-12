School districts temporarily switching to e-learning days as a result of COVID-19

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School Districts are temporarily switching to e-learning days as a result of COVID-19.
Spartanburg County School District One
Spartanburg County School District One schools will temporarily switch to e-learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.
According to officials, several schools have reached a critical point where the district is concerned about the ability to provide a safe learning environment for students due to the high percentage of staff members required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. Additionally, they are experiencing a large increase in student absences districtwide.
Spartanburg One said all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday. All schools will resume normal, in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Spartanburg County School District Three
Spartanburg County School District Three schools will temporarily switch to e-learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.
All after-school activities including athletics and fine arts events will be postponed, beginning tomorrow. officials said. Schools will provide specific instructions for eLearning assignments and expectations. If students are in need of any school-related materials or supplies, please contact the school the student is attending for arrangements.
Spartanburg Three said all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday. All schools will resume normal, in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
High Point Academy
According to High Point Academy, they will be switching to e-learning from Jan.12 until Jan. 21. In-person classes will resume on Jan. 24.