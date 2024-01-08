(WSPA) – School officials have announced closings and schedule changes on Tuesday due to heavy rain and high wind in the area.

The following schools have announced changes:

Abbeville County Schools will hold an eLearning day due to the wind advisory and flood watch. All after-school activities, practices and games have also been canceled.

Anderson School Districts 1 – 5 will hold an eLearning day due to the wind advisory and flood watch. All after-school activities, practices and games have also been canceled.

Cherokee County School District will hold an eLearning day due to the wind advisory and flood watch. All after-school activities, practices and games have also been canceled.

Greenwood School District 50 has announced the decision to close its campuses. They will hold and e-Learning day on February 19 to make up for the missed day.

Laurens County Schools Districts 52, 55, 56 will hold an eLearning day due to the wind advisory and flood watch. All after-school activities, practices and games have also been canceled.

Limestone University has made the decision to close the campus on Tuesday due to the potential for severe weather in the area.

Spartanburg County School District 1 – 7 will hold an eLearning day due to the wind advisory and flood watch. All after-school activities, practices and games have also been canceled.