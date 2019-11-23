Schools apologize over differing events for boys, girls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district is apologizing for the way boys and girls were treated differently at an event about leadership and character for elementary school students.

News outlets report that many boys at Pickens Elementary School dressed in collared shirts and ties and heard from male role models from the community at a recent event called a “summit.”

Our boys are having a great time at the IGNITE Boys’ Summit.

Posted by Pickens Elementary School on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Girls, meanwhile, dressed in T-shirts and met with Pickens High School cheerleaders at a separate event called a “retreat.”

Our girls are enjoying the SHINE Girls’ Retreat!

Posted by Pickens Elementary School on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

A backlash erupted on social media with critics complaining about the differing experiences for boys and girls. Some accused officials of sexism.

The district is now apologizing. A statement says the events weren’t meant to send a message that students should display traits or pursue goals based on their gender.

Today, Pickens Elementary School held the 2019 Boy's Ignite Summit and the Girl's Shine Summit!Role models from the…

Posted by School District of Pickens County on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

