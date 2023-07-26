GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – All public schools in Greenwood County – in districts 50, 51 and 52 – returned Wednesday from summer break. The county’s schools are the first in the area to begin the 2023-2024 school year.

“We want to make an impact on this next generation,” Woodfields Elementary School Principal Janette Miller said. “We want to take these kids as far as they can go.”

Miller, the school’s third-year principal, said the first day back was smooth for students and staff. She attributed some of that success to the district’s shortened summer break, which she said leaves less time for learning loss between school years.

