Schools gearing up for full-time, in-person learning across all grades

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Starting Monday, South Carolina schools are taking another step towards life on the other side of a global pandemic, after a bill was signed into law, requiring schools to give all students the option to be back fully in-person.

Empty hallways, learning through a computer, and plexiglass separating students.

The hurdles schools have had to jump over in the pandemic have been tall.

“It was something that we anticipated because we are in a pandemic and it caused a little bit of angst in the beginning,” Principal at Wade Hampton High School, Dr. Carlos Grant said.

Dr. Grant adding, everything looked different.

The Wade Hampton he knew, where togetherness was a priority, just wasn’t all the way possible in Covid as students were partially virtual and even the desks having to be moved a part.

Dr. Grant saying, “Most classrooms were structured in pod structures with plexiglass to allow students to sit in groups of four.”

However, there’s light at the end of this Covid tunnel for Wade Hampton and all schools in the state.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law saying every school will have an option for everyone to be back fully in-person five days a week, starting Monday.

“Getting back to 100% is something we’re excited about,” Dr. Grant said. “It’s taken a lot of work to get to this level, but we’re fully prepared we’re really eager to see our students and give the the opportunity and the option to be back here five days a week.”

Now, in Greenville County, less zoom classrooms, more plexiglass, and those desks that were once moved a part are now close again.

“It gets us back to some sense of normalcy. It certainly allows for more consistency when it comes to in structural delivery,” Dr. Grant said.

Dr. Grant saying he’s breathing a sigh of relief, and it’s not just that Wade Hampton’s interior will be back to normal, but the heart of the school, the people that walk the halls every day, will be together again.

“While academics is important, it’s way more important to have those connections with students, to know their name, their family’s name, and us as colleagues to know each other and rely on each other. So, that family atmosphere and culture is so important, and going to 100% makes that opportunity greater,” Dr. Grant said.

“It is important to note, for the students in Greenville County who do not want to go back in person five days a week they will still have the option to choose the 75% attendance plan.

Additionally, those enrolled in the full-time virtual program will not have the option to switch to full-time, in-person attendance.