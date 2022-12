PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.

Troopers said that a 2011 Lexus SUV was traveling north on U.S. 123 near 18-mile Road when the crash happened around 5 p.m.

According to troopers, the Lexus drove off of the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

The identity of the victim has not been released as of yet.

