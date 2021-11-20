SCHP: 1 dead in Union Co. crash on Nov 12

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, November 12, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened on SC Hwy 215 just south of Union around 3:57 p.m.

Bolt said the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Veloster was traveling south on Hwy 215 when they were passed by an unknown vehicle and then went off of the right side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and embankment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The driver later died at the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.

