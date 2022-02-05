SCHP: Ambulance involved in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An ambulance was involved in a Saturday morning crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, they received a call at approximately 6:53 a.m. to a crash on Anderson Mill Road and Reidville Road.

Troopers said the driver of an ambulance was traveling north on Anderson Mill Road and the driver of a sedan was traveling on Reidville Road. The driver of the sedan hit the ambulance at the intersection of the two roads.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injures, SCHP said.