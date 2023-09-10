SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on Sunday.

According to troopers, a 2014 Toyota SUV was driving east on East Frontage Road. A 2010 Toyota SUV was driving north on SC-11.

Troopers said that both SUVs collided at the intersection of SC-11 and Frontage Road. The 2014 Toyota SUV ran off of the road to the right and struck a ditch.

The 2010 Toyota SUV also ran off of the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

All three occupants of the 2014 Toyota were transferred to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the 2014 Toyota died from their injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the 2010 Toyota SUV was also transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 10:05 a.m.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Raquel Torres, 81, of Campobello.

The coroner said that Torres was pronounced dead at 12:56 p.m.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.