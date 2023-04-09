GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that left one dead Saturday night.

According to troopers, they responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 11:56 p.m. on I-385 near mile marker 37.

Troopers said a 2016 Kia Soul was struck in the rear by a 2013 Audi causing the car to hit the median barrier.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Patrick Sheehan, has been arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

