GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead on Saturday night.

Troopers said that A 2009 Jeep Cherokee and a pedestrian were both traveling west on SC Highway 254 near Cokesbury Rd.

According to troopers, the Jeep Cherokee hit the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the pedestrian died from their injuries.