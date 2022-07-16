LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 26 Westbound at the 47-mile marker around 9:45 p.m.

The 58-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up truck was driving west on I-26, troopers said. The driver then drove off the road to the right, overcorrected and drove off the road to the left hitting the cable median barrier.

The state’s highway patrol said the driver passed away at the scene. Their identity has not been released.