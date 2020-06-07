SCHP investigating hit-and run near Abbeville Co.

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ABBEVILLE CO. (WSPA)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle near Abbeville County.

Officials said it happened around 9:10 P.M Saturday night on Highway 201 near Milford Dairy Road.

An unknown pick-up truck turned left in front of the motorcycle causing the crash.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets and were ejected.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.