SCHP: None injured in collision involving Greenville Co. Deputy vehicle

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No one was injured following a collision involving a Greenville County Deputy vehicle Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at the intersection of West Blue Ridge Road (Hwy 253) and Agnew Road in Greenville County.

Corporal Joe Hovis said the driver of a Ford Taurus, registered as a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, was traveling north on West Blue Ridge Road when they struck a Chevy pickup on the left side at the Agnew intersection.

No one was injured in the collision.