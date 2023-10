LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to troopers, a 2012 Kia was driving west on SC-14 at Black Street. The pedestrian was crossing SC-14 when they were hit by the vehicle around 6:25 a.m.

The driver of the Kia was not injured. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

