GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a pedestrian died after a crash that happened on Sunday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the 6000 block of White Horse Rd.

According to troopers, A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling Southbound on White Horse Rd. The coroner said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on White Horse Rd.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway when he was hit.

An autopsy report will take place on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

