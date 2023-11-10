SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on SC 11 at the Chesnee/ Spartanburg County line due to a crash early Friday morning.

Troopers said the roadway is completely blocked due to the collision where a utility pole was hit.

Officials said the road may take several hours to be reopened due to the utility pole repairs.

Duke Power said the roadway will most likely be back open between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Over 100 outages have been reported in the Chesnee area according to the power company.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route for their morning commute.