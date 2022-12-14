LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a car that ran into three pedestrians on Tuesday.

Troopers said that a tan/ gold in color Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen bridge when it hit three people that were walking.

One person has serious injuries as a result of the incident. The driver of the car then drove away.

The car left the scene driving south on Knighton Chapel Road. The suspect vehicle should have damage to the left front and driver’s side. The driver-side mirror should also be missing

Anyone with information can contact the SCHP at (803)-896-9621.