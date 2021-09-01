SCHP seeking hit and run information in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that happened on August 23 in Laurens County.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Georgia Road near Zacks Trail.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Georgia Road near Zack Trail when it was hit a person walking.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, according to SCHP.

The suspect vehicle will possibly have damage to the left front hood and fender, troopers said.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible or the vehicle involved is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.